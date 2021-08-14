Assam Govt To Confer Special Medal To Martyred Police In Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

The Assam Government has announced to confer the Chief Minster’s Police Medal to the 6 martyred police personnel in the Assam Mizoram Border clash and the Chief Minster’s Outstanding Service Medal to 5 other police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15.

In the recent Assam Mizoram Border clash, 6 heroes from Assam Police sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the motherland. As an honour to these brave Police personnels, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced these honourary medals.

The 6 martyred brave souls to receive the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation are-

Late SI (AB) Swapan Kumar Roy, 21st AP (IR) Bn, Kathicherra, Hailakandi Late Havilder Shyam Sundar Dusad, 6th AP Bn Cachar. Late Constable Shamsuzzaman Barbhuiya, 21st AP (IR), Kathicherra, Hailakandi Late Constable Liton Suklabaidya, Cachar DEF Late Constable Mazrul Hoque Barbhuiya, Cachar DEF Late Constable Nazrul Hussain, 6th APBn, Cachar.

The other five police personnel who will be receiving the Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Medal are-

Sri Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakanta, IPS

Sri Mukul Kakoti, Inspector (UB), Police Commissioner’s Office, Guwahati

Sri Satyen Singh Hazari, Inspector (UB), Biswanath District

SI (UB) Mwblik Brahma, O/C Khatkhati P.S Karbi-Anglong DEF

Sri Borsingh Bey, Constable, Karbi Anglong.