Assam Govt To Create 900 New Posts Under PWD, PHE

The Assam government has decided to create as many as 900 new posts in the Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, a local report stated.

The mentionred 900 posts by the Assam government will be created by making new circles and divisions under these two departments in various parts of the state.

During an Assam cabinet meeting held on Thursday in Guwahati, the decision was being taken.

As per the report, the Assam cabinet approved creation of as many as 8 circles, 20 new divisions and 28 sub-divisions across the state.

The Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement, “The Cabinet also approved creation of 804 technical posts for the department (PWD).”

93 posts will be created under the PHE department by setting up three new divisions at Majuli, South Salmara-Mankachar and Bajali districts.