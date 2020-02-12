Assam govt. to disband Madrasa and Sanskrit boards

All the government Madrasas and Sanskrit Tols in Assam will be shut down. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Madrasa Board and Sankskrit Board in the State will be disbanded.

The minister said the Madrasa and Sanksrit schools will be modernised to High schools and Higher Secondary schools. “We do not want the government institution to provide religious education,” the Minister said.

He said that this is an initiative to mainstream the Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of Assam. However, he maintained that disbanding the Madrasas and Sanskrit tols will not interfere with religious freedom.

“We are disbanding the Madrasa Education Directorate and Assam Sanskrit Board and making them part of the Secondary Education Directorate,” he added.