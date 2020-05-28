Assam Govt to Disburse Salary, Pensions for May

The Assam Government has decided to disburse full salaries and pensions for the month of May informed state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “Assam Govt has decided to disburse full salaries & pensions for the month of May. This is possible due to the release of devolution grant by union http://govt.My deep gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi FM @nsitharaman. Our own revenue has also shown gradual improvement.”

Notably, Sarma hinted at not being able to disburse the salary to the state government employees owning to COVID-19 lockdown last month.

However, during one of the interactions with the media, Sarma assured all possible measures to ensure that the salaries and pensions of the state government employees and pensioners could be released.