Assam Govt To Ensure Hassle-Free Delivery of Land-Related Works

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that people get their land-related works without any hassles, middlemen should be eliminated, and files should be cleared by October 6.

In this connection, all supports will be provided to the circle officers to implement ”Mission Basundhara”, a scheme for doorstep delivery of government services, in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said while addressing a two-day state-level conference organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The scheme will be implemented from October 2.

Services that will be provided under the scheme include updating of land records through online, mutation, conversion, and many others.

The prime objective of the programme is to conduct a detailed survey of the non-cadastral villages where no such exercise has been taken up to date and revenue is not collected, he said, adding that it will also ensure complete digitalization of land records in the state by December 2023.

The mission will make the functioning of circle offices transparent, and strict action would be taken against officials if middlemen are allowed on their premises, he said.