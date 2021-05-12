Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government would take all necessary steps to preserve the creations and ideology of noted litterateur Homen Borgohain, who passed away in Guwahati today.

The Chief Minister made this statement before the media after attending the funeral of the writer-journalist at Nabagraha crematorium.

The minister said that the state government would take all needful measures to keep Homen Borgohain’s invaluable creations and ideology alive among the young generation.

Dr. Sarma also informed that the government has already thought about a plan which would be finalized in consultation with the late author’s family members and well wishers.

The minister further said that the demise of Homen Borgohain was a personal loss to him as he was a guardian who guided him at difficult times. Stating that he daily enquired about the health of late Borgohain while he was hospitalised, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that doctors released him from the hospital as he deeply desired to return home.

Homen Borgohain breathed his last today morning at around 6.58 AM at GNRC hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 89 and survived by two sons.

The last rites of eminent litterateur and journalist was performed with full state honours at Navagraha crematorium today.

