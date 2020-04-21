Assam Govt to Provide 5Kgs of Rice Without Ration Card

The Assam government has announced that it will provide 5kgs of rice to every person who does not have a ration card in order to help the poorest of the poor who could not avail the benefits of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in absence of a ration card.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has decided to provide 5kgs of rice in a meeting with district officials held on Monday.

Sonowal also visited the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) located at Noonmati, Changsari and Changsari Railway Yard in order to take stock of availability of food grains in the state.

During the visit of the chief minister, the FCI officials informed that the present stock available at FCI godowns in Assam can meet the state’s demand for the next two and a half months.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked district officials, government departments and public representatives to put up collective efforts to fight the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the agriculture and veterinary departments to work in close coordination with the food and civil supply department to devise innovative strategies to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities. The CM also asked officials to regularly interact with wholesalers to check price rise of essential goods.

Sonowal said it must be ensured that there is no misappropriation of public funds and food grains that are meant for the poor. He has asked the state police to take prompt action against those found involved in illegally diverting resources.

The chief minister has also asked departments concerned to prepare a roadmap to facilitate door-to-door delivery of vegetables, eggs, fish, and meat.