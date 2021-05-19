Assam Govt To Provide Silpi Pension to Singer Arun Das

The Assam government has decided to provide silpi pension to noted singer Arun Das. He was released from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday after being tested negative for COVID-19.

The Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Bora visited Arun Das’s house and provided him with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh and the pension will be given from August 15, the minister said.

It may be mentioned that the singer and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to GMCH. Music icon Zubeen Garg and Indian film actor Pabitra Rabha have come forward to extend their support to the singer and his wife Pinky Das after they have been released from the hospital as there is no one from his family members to look after.

Social media posts by the entertainment fraternity of the state informed that Zubeen Garg and Pabitra Rabha have offered their homes and food for the ailing couple. While singer Dikshu will be taking care of their medication.

The singer, who has given many hit songs in the ’90s, has no one to look after them when they are in utter need. Both the husband and wife were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with no one to look after them.

The singer in a video message expressed his sadness saying that they have to consume hospital foods, the quality of which is very poor but there is no other option left as no one is there to provide them with healthy foods. Expressing that he wants to have ORS but they can’t as the hospital don’t provide and they don’t have any near and dear ones to provide them with the same. After the video went viral in social media, many came forward to help the ailing couple.

Many of his hit songs are ‘Ketiyaba Ojanite’, ‘Tumi Janu Jana’, ‘Atori Atori’, ‘Mur Ei Morom’ etc.

