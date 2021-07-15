Assam Govt To Reappoint Retd ASI Officers: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the government will reappoint the retired ASI officers. This was announced by the chief minister at the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

CM Sarma said that he has instructed to reappoint the retired ASI officers who are under 60-65 years of age. “The retired officers will investigate on the particular cases and will submit the affidavit. The operation wing and order wing of the Assam Police will be different,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that 319 police stations will be upgraded under MOITRI scheme. “There will be 10 Commando Battalion Force and these commandos will be deployed in the inaccessible areas,” he stated.

The chief minister further added that the jawan of every battalion will be provided with one-month compulsory leave so that they can spend time with their families adding that the jawans who live in quarters will be provided with 10 days leave.

