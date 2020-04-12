ASSAM: Govt. To Reopen Liquor Stores Amid Lockdown

The Assam Government has approved the opening of IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries, and Breweries with effect from Monday.

The IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” Shop shall remain open from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on the permitted days. The Licensee of IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries shall be personally responsible for deploying their staff to ensure maintaining social distancing of at least 1 (one) meter between customers strictly follow all directives issued by National Health Mission, Assam with reference to COVID19 situation.

The IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shops may work with bare minimum staff and provide hand sanitizers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash. To strictly avoid overcrowding, staff of a particular IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shop may direct the customers to other nearby shops.

The wholesale warehouses, distilleries, breweries, bottling plants shall work with bare minimum staff but not more than 50% (fifty percent) of their regular staff and workers. The IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shops shall extend full cooperation to District Administration, Excise and Police etc.

Superintendent of Excise shall deploy Excise officials to monitor the compliance of directives issued by National Health Mission, Assam with reference to COVID-19 situation.

The wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, breweries, distilleries must arrange to keep their staff and workers within their campus and shall arrange food and other amenities for them. If the above arrangement is not possible they shall arrange to keep such workers and staff at a designated place nearest to the factory premises. They will also arrange transportation for the staff and workers from the designated place to the factory by observing all the COVID -19 guidelines.

For transport of liquor consignment, vehicle passes shall be obtained from the respective Deputy Commissioner of the district. Any violation of the guidelines issued in regard to COVID-19 will invite cancellation of the Excise license.