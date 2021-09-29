Assam Govt To Resolve Salary Issue Of Paper Mill Employees: CM Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state government will resolve pending salaries issue of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) employees.

The decision was taken during a meeting at CM office in Guwahati which lasted for over four hours.

“Finally reached agreement with the workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation to resolve long pending issues of their salaries and dues. Discussion lasted over 4 hours in my office and concluded at 2AM,” CM Sarma tweeted on the development.

Finally reached agreement with the workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation to resolve long pending issues of their salaries and dues.Discussion lasted over 4 hours in my office and concluded at 2 AM. Back to home now. Will leave for north Assam tour at 8 AM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) conveyed heartfelt Gratitudes to the chief minister for extending a Relief package of around Rs 570crs to the workers & employees to save their lives.

Welcoming the efforts of the CM & considering the pitiful plight & precarious conditions leading compelling circumstances the JACRU entered into an agreement today which bears the major Highlight as follows.

1. The Assets of HPC will remain with Govt of Assam.

2. A Relief Package of around Rs 570 Crs shall be disbursed within Two months on approval of Proposal by NCLT submitted by Govt of Assam.

3. Permanent Employments for 100 workers & employees in State Government entities be given through special Recruitment Drive, over & above All the Doctors, AMN & other paramedical staff will be given employment.

4. The Relief package so offered shall not prejudice the Claims of Workers in legal cases pending at various courts.

For the last few years, Cachar and Nagaon paper mills have been non-functional.

The BJP had promised to revive the paper mills after the party came to power in 2016 but nothing was done as of yet. The employees of both the paper mills are yet to receive salaries for around 55 months in total.

It is to mention that 93 employees of the two paper mills have in the last 58 months.

The two HPCL paper mills – Cachar Paper Mill and Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district – have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

The BJP government in Assam had promised to revive the paper mills after Sarbananda Sonowal assumed charge as Chief Minister in 2016 and while campaigning for the assembly polls held this year.

The employees of the two paper mills are yet to receive salaries for at least 55 months.

As many as 93 employees of the two defunct paper mills have died in the last 58 months.