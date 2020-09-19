Assam Govt To Revive Mobile Theatre

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
89

In a bid to revive the mobile theatre industry, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday interacted with the representatives of the Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association in Dispur.

In the meeting held, the representatives submitted a memorandum expressing their concerns and demands, an ANI report stated.

The representatives briefed the CM on the ongoing challenges the industry is facing.

Related News

Noida May Soon House India’s Biggest Film City

Flood Victims To Get Compensation: Arunachal CM

Udalguri: COVID-19 Patient Escapes from Isolation Center

60% Students Go To School on Foot – Survey

CM Sonowal stated that mobile industry has always been a significant part of the cuktural landscape in Assam.

In response to the representatives concerns, Sonowal assured, “The state government will take steps to alleviate the difficulties face by the mobile theatre industry”.

The CM also directed the Commissioner and Secretary of Industry Department KK Dwivedi to conduct a meeting with the association’s representatives and “find ways to register mobile theatres under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the category,” the ANI report stated .

You might also like
National

Every Year India Lose 1.5L People In 5Lakh Accident

Pratidin Exclusive

Before smiling, LSHEP’s majority infrastructure depreciates

Entertainment

Akshay-Neeraj Likely To Reunite For a Film Based on Doval

Regional

Assam Chief Secy & DGP Visit Sarusajai Stadium

Regional

Fani effects Assam flight-train services

National

Congress releases 2019 LS Election Manifesto

Comments
Loading...