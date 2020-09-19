Assam Govt To Revive Mobile Theatre

In a bid to revive the mobile theatre industry, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday interacted with the representatives of the Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association in Dispur.

In the meeting held, the representatives submitted a memorandum expressing their concerns and demands, an ANI report stated.

The representatives briefed the CM on the ongoing challenges the industry is facing.

CM Sonowal stated that mobile industry has always been a significant part of the cuktural landscape in Assam.

In response to the representatives concerns, Sonowal assured, “The state government will take steps to alleviate the difficulties face by the mobile theatre industry”.

The CM also directed the Commissioner and Secretary of Industry Department KK Dwivedi to conduct a meeting with the association’s representatives and “find ways to register mobile theatres under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the category,” the ANI report stated .