Assam Govt To Send Covid Vaccines To 10 Districts From ISBT Through Special Vehicles

The Assam Health Ministry has taken a very special step towards the vaccination of Covid-19 in the state on Wednesday. The Health Department of Assam Government will send Covid-19 vaccines to 10 districts of the state from ISBT through special vehicles.

As per sources, the covid-19 vaccines will be sent to the 10 different districts with the help of special vehicles for the sole purpose of sending the vaccines.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be inaugurating the Covid-19 vaccine motors through an inaugurating programme.

As per the latest Covid-19 updates in the state, Assam on Tuesday reported 471 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the active caseload to 5,110. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.58 per cent.

The overall count of the positive cases in the state so far has touched 5,93,087.

The new cases have been detected out of 80,937 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (105), Sonitpur (32), Sivasagar (30), Golaghat (29).

The district-wise deaths that have been registered are Jorhat (2) and Morigaon, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, and Lakhimpur have all reported one death each.

At a death rate of 0.96 per cent, the total death tally of the state has increased to 5,719, while, the recoveries have escalated to 5,80,911 with a recovery rate of 97.95 per cent.