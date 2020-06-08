Assam Govt To Set Up at least 100 Farmers’ Producers Company

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the Director of Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project to set up 100 Farmers’ Producers Company in the state for ramping up agricultural production, collection, and ensuring linkage with the national and international markets.

Sonowal today reviewed the functioning of agriculture department at a meeting held at Krishi Bhawan in the city and directed the Assam Seeds Corporation Limited to produce the seeds required by the state’s farmers in the state itself.

In order to ensure supply of certified seeds to farmers, the Chief Minister instructed for setting up at least one seed distribution centre in every district. He also asked the department to prepare a detailed action plan for capturing the market of entire Northeast region along with the local markets.

Youths must be attracted towards farming to achieve the target of ‘Atma Nirbhar Assam’ while adopting latest scientific innovations in the agricultural practices, he said. Opining that a large pool young people could be engaged in the agricultural sector as each company would employ 500 people, Sonowal said that these companies would be instrumental in streamlining linkage with national and international markets.

The Chief Minister also directed the agriculture department to provide a combined harvester to each of the 126 assembly constituencies in the state so that farm mechanization activities can be augmented. Notably, the harvester covers three bigha lands per hour along with helping in threshing of paddy.