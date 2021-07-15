Assam Govt To Opt For Artificial Insemination To Get Only Cows, No Bulls

During the ongoing Assam Assembly session on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that government will start artificial insemination in cattle with sex-sorted semen that will determine the gender of the calf.

The idea behind the move would be to raise only breeds of cows. The minister said that due to artificial insemination in cattle two decades later there will be only cows and no bulls.

Citing reference to ancient history and Hindu traditions, the chief minister stated there are only references of female cattle (Kamdhenu), from which human beings are benefitted from cow’s production of milk.

Therefore, there is a dire need for cows rather than bulls, he asserted and added that bulls are primarily given away to slaughterhouses.

In addition, the Chief Minister also informed that seized cattle will be kept at cow shelters that will come up in tea garden areas as they have excess lands, and the cow dung can be used as organic manure.

Notably, this week the state government has already introduced the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, in a bid to regulate slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle.