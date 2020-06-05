Assam: Govt to Take Strict Action Against Buses Charging High Fare

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the government has not increased any bus fare and the government will take strict action against the buses who are taking a high rate.

It may be mentioned that the buses and trackers in the city are taking high fare than the fare fixed by the government. The city buses are taking a minimum fare of Rs. 10 instead of Rs. 7 and the magic are charging the minimum rate of Rs. 20 instead of Rs. 10.

The minister when asked about the fares, said that the government has not increased a single rupee in the fare and said that the buses couldn’t charge high fare until and unless the government approves it.

Moreover, the conductors of the buses when asked as to why they are charging high fare, said that they are running the buses in a loss as the government has instructed to run the buses with 50% passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak.