Assam Govt To Vaccinate All Teachers by September 5

The Assam government will vaccinate all teachers in the state by September 5 to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has brought 12 lakh additional vaccine doses from the Centre to vaccinate the teachers.

“The Assam government has decided to vaccinate each and every teacher of the state before September 5, when we will celebrate Teacher’s Day. We have brought 12 lakh additional Covid-19 vaccines from the Union government,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The chief minister further said that the state government will gradually try to reopen the schools and colleges in the state from September 1.

He further said that the Covid-19 situation in the state is now under control, but the state government is ready to combat the third wave. “We have successfully dealt with the second wave and will try to deal with the third wave also,” the Chief Minister said.

Assam on Tuesday had registered 555 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59%. The state government has administered 1.60 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till August 24.

