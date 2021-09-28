Assam Govt To Work On Commercialisation Of Spices: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Assam government will work with the Spices Board of India if such agricultural products in the state.



CM Sarma asked the state agriculture department to start coordinating with the board for the purpose.



According to a statement issued by the CMO, the scope for enhancing prospects and potential of the spices sector in the state was discussed during a meeting between the government and the board officials.



As per a report, the chief minister took an area-specific overview of the cultivation of spices in the state and stressed on the processing of the agricultural items to maintain quality, as said by the CMO statement.



Considering the potentiality of high-value spices such as ginger, chilli and their varieties, he asked the agriculture department to use expertise of the Spices Board for large-scale commercialisation of these items.



CM Sarma also said the state government will provide land for setting up a quality control laboratory.



The need for infrastructural and entrepreneurship development in the spices sector in the state was also discussed during the meeting.



Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Atul Bora has been asked to create modalities to work with the Spices Board for promotion of the sector in the state.





