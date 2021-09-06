Assam Govt Urges Centre For Special Package To Rejuvenate Piggery Sector

The Assam government has urged the Central Government for grant of a special package to ‘rejuvenate piggery sector’ in the state.

Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora shared this information after attending a national level virtual meeting, chaired by union minister for fisheries, animal Husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala on Monday.

Assam is in need of special support package from the Centre to ‘rejuvenate piggery sector’, which was recently hit by the African swine fever, Atul Bora said.

“A special package is required to retain No. 1 status of Assam in terms of pig population in the country & save livelihood of lakhs of households,” Bora further added.

The Assam minister also urged the Centre to provide assistance in for setting up of vaccine production and disease diagnostic facilities for animals in the state during the meeting.

“The only Vaccine Production Unit in entire NE, the Institute of Veterinary Biologicals, Guwahati, established in 1950, needs upgradation as per the cGMP & FDA norms,” Bora added.

He further added, “Given the critical & strategic location of the region and proneness to exotic & transboundary diseases, the North East Disease Diagnostic Laboratory needs to be fully upgraded with BSL-3 facilities.”

Atul Bora also informed that the department also sought Central Govt’s support to further develop these sectors & empower the farmers.