Assam govt wants extension of lockdown by 2 weeks

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government has recommended an extension of the lockdown by two weeks to the Centre, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Covid-19 tally in India inched towards the 82,000 mark on Friday even as state governments prepared to share their draft proposals on exit strategies with the Centre ahead of the end of the third phase of lockdown on May 17. With nearly 4,000 fresh cases, the total number stood at 81,970 at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Bank, meanwhile, approved a special economic package worth $1 million to support India’s fight against the pandemic.

