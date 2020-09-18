Assam Govt Writes To Centre on Revival of Paper Mills

The state government has written to the Union Minister of Heavy industries Prakash Javadekar in connection with the revival of the paper mills of Assam.

This was informed by the State Minister of Industries Chandra Mohan Patowary today.

The Minister also added that through the letter, the state government has requested the Central Ministry for deliberations and discussions on the matter. The state has asked for a month’s time from the Centre, he said

Patowary further said that the state government would provide land pattas to 60,000 landless indigenous people of the state on October 5, 2020.

The Minister said in the same breath that over 2 lakh small tea growers would be provided land pattas.