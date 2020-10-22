Assam Govt’s Key Decisions Taken in the Cabinet

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Thursday at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The key decisions taken in the cabinet are:

The Council of Ministers recommended proclamation of Governor’s rule in BTC till elections are held and requested the State Election Commission to complete the election process in BTC by 15th December.

The Council of Ministers decided to provide funding to Gaushalas to fill up gap in fund required to feed the cows.

The Council of Ministers decided to give ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to next of kin of late Raben Das, Constable who died while apprehending cattle smugglers.

The Council of Ministers approved exemption of sand, steel, bitumen etc, to be used in construction of the proposed Majuli bridge, from state GST, royalty and local taxes.

The Council of Ministers also approved that Government of Assam will bear cost of land required for the approach roads of the proposed Majuli bridge