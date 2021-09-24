Assam Govt’s Sipajhar Eviction Is Illegal & Brutal: Raijor Dal

The Assam Political party Raijor Dal of Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday said that the Sipajhar Eviction is illegal and inhumane.

The political party made this statement in a press meet while addressing the media on the Sipajhar violence incident.

Members of Raijor Dal demanded for alternate settlement for the people of Garukhuti who had to go through loss after yesterday’s eviction.

The party slammed the police authority and government on the violence towards the people of Garukhuti claiming it to be illegal.

“The administration has carried out evictions without providing alternative settlements for these poor people of Garukhuti,” said Raijor Dal.

The party further claimed that the police authority and the government have forcefully stopped democratic movements of the people and shot and killed landless people.

Further Raijor Dal said that the people living in the Garukhuti area are not foreigners.

The party condemned the police brutality on landless people and demanded for the immediate suspension of officers for shooting civilians of Garukhuti.

“The chief minister has failed to run the government. He is trying to name the landless people as illegal foreign immigrants,” said Raijor Dal.

Further the party claimed that they are not against the eviction drive, however eviction without providing alternate settlement is not what Raijor Dal will support.

The superintendent of Police is crossing limit taking the opportunity of being brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Raijor Dal told.

Raijor Dal leader Azizur Rahman also requested the Police authority to take of the situation.