Assam Grants ‘Ambulance’ Status To Oxygen Carrying Vehicles

Amid spiralling cases of coronavirus across Assam, the state government on Wednesday took a decision to grant the status of ‘ambulance’ to all Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Argon carrying vehicles, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweered.

The cabinet minister tweeted: “Assam Govt has granted all oxygen vehicles- tankers carrying Nitrogen, Argon and Oxygen – the status of ambulance, to enable their hassle-free movement in state & transit through Assam for speedy delivery of oxygen to critical centres.”

The oxygen crisis nationwide has left Covid infected patients gasping for breath.

As of Tuesday evening, Assam currently has an active caseload of 7,685.