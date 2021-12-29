Guwahati: Assam Book Fair Begins Today

The Publication Board Assam & All Assam Publishers & Book Sellers association jointly organised the Book Fair for the first time. It is named as ‘’Assam Grontho Mela.”

It began on 29th December 2021 and will last for twelve days, till 9th January 2022 at Assam Engineering Institute Playground, Chandmari.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu formally inaugurated the event. Ronoj Pegu, Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta, Kuladhor Saikia, Sumanta Chaliha, Pritom Sarma, Jagdish Mahanta Chaliha, and Pramod Kalita were facilitated. After the felicitation, a candle lighting ceremony took place.

Kuladhor Saikia said how books help us to find the ones who are not with us anymore. He further said “Time travel is possible through books” implying how books store works of the yesterday, today, and our imagination of tomorrow.

Ranoj Pegu informed that the winner will be given a cash price of Rs. 5 lakhs from the next year. From next year, the Literature Award of the Prakashan Parishad will be nominated by readers vote. The books will be shortlisted with readers vote”, he added.

Like every year, this year too the Assam Prakashan Parishad has awarded the Best Literature award to Nandita Devi for her book Bongol Bohu Dur and published by Naben Sarma.

A total of 150 stalls from different parts of the country participated in the Book Fair. More than 300 new books will be available this year at the Book Fair.

Numerous book stalls and a food stalls are placed, including free education counseling by Byjus and Lucent. However, the book fair will remain open for visitors from 11 am to 8 pm and the children will get free entry.

