Assam: Group Of Men Set Girl On Fire At NH 36 In Barpeta

By Pratidin Bureau
In a shocking incident on National Highway 36 in Barpeta Road in Assam’s Barpeta district, a young girl was reportedly set on fire by a group of men on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on the Beki River Bridge as a group of men arrived in a car and set the girl on fire.

Locals reportedly spotted the spine-chilling incident on the bridge as the miscreants arrived in a white Swift Dzire car and put the girl in flames. Upon seeing the locals approach, the group reportedly took off with the burnt girl in their vehicle.

The locals managed to detain one of the men from the group atop the bridge. The others reportedly fled in their car with the girl towards Bongaigaon.

Meanwhile, the police have started their investigation in the case and are on the lookout for the men who committed the heinous act. The reason behind the incident is still unclear.

