Assam: Guidelines Issued For Hostel Reopening

The government of Assam on Friday notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of hostels in educational institutes in the state from December 15. The notification also said a consent letter from parents will be required for students who want to avail hostel facilities.

Hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and residential school hostels for Classes 10 and 12 will be reopened only. Hostel facilities will be not available for other classes.

The SOPs state that Rapid Antigen tests will be conducted for superintendents, wardens, cooks and helpers engaged in hostel management before the reopening. Screening of each and every boarder will also be carried out before entry.

The guidelines further states that students are required to report to hostels in a phased manner. They will be accommodated in dormitories in alternate beds – keeping one bed vacant between two students by reducing the number of inmates in each dormitory to 50 percent as per the requirement.

Additionally, the entire hostel premises have to be sanitized before reopening.

The reopening of hostels was announced by Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference on Monday (Nov 30).