Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Guidelines Issued For Hostel Reopening

By Pratidin Bureau
95

The government of Assam on Friday notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of hostels in educational institutes in the state from December 15. The notification also said a consent letter from parents will be required for students who want to avail hostel facilities.

Hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and residential school hostels for Classes 10 and 12 will be reopened only. Hostel facilities will be not available for other classes.

The SOPs state that Rapid Antigen tests will be conducted for superintendents, wardens, cooks and helpers engaged in hostel management before the reopening. Screening of each and every boarder will also be carried out before entry.

Related News

Farmer Protest: No Resolution Yet, Next Meeting On Dec 9

Dead Body Of Youth Found Under Bridge In Guwahati

SpiceJet Flight Overshoots Runway In Ghy Airport, Pilots…

Centre To Invest Rs 3000 Crore For Water Transport In Assam

The guidelines further states that students are required to report to hostels in a phased manner. They will be accommodated in dormitories in alternate beds – keeping one bed vacant between two students by reducing the number of inmates in each dormitory to 50 percent as per the requirement.

Additionally, the entire hostel premises have to be sanitized before reopening.

The reopening of hostels was announced by Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference on Monday (Nov 30).

You might also like
Regional

PM Modi to inaugurate Bogibeel bridge this year

National

P Chidambaram Arrested by Probe Agency

National

UPSC defers Civil Services interview

Regional

Police Team To Be Awarded For Seizing Drugs

Top Stories

ASSAM | 5 Bangladeshis To Fly For Dhaka Tomorrow

National

Priyanka, Rahul Kicks Off Lucknow Mega Rally

Comments
Loading...