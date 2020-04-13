Assam Guv, CM Greet People on Rongali Bihu

Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year.

Conveying his warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Rongali Bihu, Governor Prof Mukhi said, “Let this Bihu which also marks the advent of Assamese New Year be a harbinger of a new dawn of warm and harmonious relationship, peace, prosperity and progress in the State”.

The Governor also appealed the people to celebrate Bihu by being at home only and not to conduct any public function and follow social distancing and lend hands to save the state, country and the world from the scourge of COVID-19.

State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

Sonowal in a statement said, “My heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year.”

He said, “Let this occasion enable us to take a pledge to empower us to protect us as well as our near and dear ones from the onslaught of novel coronavirus.”

Sonowal also appealed to the people of Assam, to celebrate Bihu adhering to the protocols of social distancing put in place during the lockdown period to fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also requested the people to be determined, committed and disciplined to dispel the black clouds to give brightness a rousing ovation to take the people through these testing times.