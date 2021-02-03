Assam: Guv Forms Committee to Probe DU Financial Irregularities

By Pratidin Bureau
Dibrugarh University
Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi formed a four-member committee to enquire into the alleged financial irregularities of Dibrugarh University. The committee which was formed will be headed by Preetom Saikia, Commissioner & Secretary of the Secondary Education department.

The other members in the committee include the Commissioner of Upper Assam Moloy Bora, scientific officers of the Assam Directorate of Forensic Science. Rajiv Sensua and Israphil Musahari.

According to the notification issued by the Governor, the committee will enquire into various allegations of financial irregularities and verify and authenticate signature, handwriting etc. in documents.

The committee will also examine documents and ascertain facts and interact with various persons and do all the necessary (as per law) in order to unearth facts.

Recently, the Dibrugarh University unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of the vice chancellor’s office at the university campus alleging rampant financial irregularities done by VC Ranjit Tamuli.

The students’ body has accused Tamuli of being involved in gross financial irregularities and mismanagement of public funds by misusing his position and power.

There have also been allegations of Tamuli submitting forged invoices to withdraw public funds.

