After the Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his wife Priyam Mukhi tested positive for the virus today.

She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment alongside Prof. Mukhi.

Governor Mukhi, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, was reportedly in good health and responding well to treatment. His wife Priyam Mukhi is also doing well.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Accident On Maligaon – Pandu Rd, 1 Killed On Spot