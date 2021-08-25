Assam: Guwahati-Howrah Special Express Train Derails Near Chaygaon

The 02346 Guwahati-Howrah Special Express train derailed on Wednesday near Chaygaon railway station in Kamrup (Rural) in Assam.

The train left Guwahati railway station at about 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

Four coaches of the train derailed near Chaygaon station at about 1:36 pm hours today.

The train derailed about an hour after leaving the Guwahati station.

As per the initial report, no casualty to any passenger was reported and restoration work is currently underway at the site, said CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway.

The CPRO further said that the passengers of the affected coaches were shifted to other coaches and all the required necessary assistance is being provided to them.

“On receiving the information, an Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Equipment train immediately sent to the accident spot,” the CPRO said adding that senior railway officials from the headquarters and Rangiya division are already at the site and necessary assistance is being provided to all the passengers.

