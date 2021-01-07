Assam: H S Exam 2021 Schedule Released

The program for the Higher Secondary final examination of 2021 has been released by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday.

The theory exams will be held from May 11th till June 14th, 2021, in two shifts – the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Meanwhile the practical exams will be held from 20th April till 5th May.

Check the full schedule below –

H S Exam Program

However, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has also released the HSLC routine yesterday. The HSLC exams will be held from May 11th to June 1st 2021.

Given below is the entire exam schedule-