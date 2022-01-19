Assam: Haflong All Set for the Cabinet Meeting

The cabinet meeting of the Assam government will be held today at Haflong in Dima Hasao district. This will be the third cabinet meeting outside Dispur. The ministers and top-level officials have already reached the hilly district to attend the cabinet meeting.

Amid the cabinet meeting, Haflong has been beautifully decorated to welcome the ministers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma started his journey from Guwahati by helicopter and reached Lumding and from there he reached Haflong by car.

It may be mentioned that as there is no helipad in Haflong, he landed at Lumding and from there he moved to Haflong by road.

The cabinet meeting to be started at 2.30 pm will be chaired by CM Sarma. Before attending the cabinet, the chief minister also participated in various government programmes. He also laid the foundation stones of several projects of the Assam government.

