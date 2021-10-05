Assam: Hajo Police Detains 5 TET Teachers In Job Scam

The Assam Police in Hajo on Tuesday morning, detained five TET teachers once again.

According to sources, the Hajo Police have arrested the five teachers in accusation of taking up the job through illegal means.

Reportedly, the five detained have been identified as Dildaar Hussain, Muktaar Ali, Akras Ali, Ajmul Hoque and Najammuddin Ahmed.

All five of them have been taken into custody by the Hajo police and are being interrogated for further revealings and confessions.