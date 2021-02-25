“Assam Has Entered A New Era For Development”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam on Thursday said the state was earlier known for agitations, weapons and violence, but now it is known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism. Shah also continued his speech with the “development” theme in Assam and for the other states of northeast.

Pitching for making Assam flood-free, infiltrator-free and violence-free, Mr Shah said, “We have to make the entire northeast the biggest GDP contributor of the country”, NDTV reported

“We have to make Assam flood-free and infiltration-free, besides violence-free. Northeast India will emerge as the highest contributor to the GDP of India,” Shah told media persons.

The Home Minister stated that it is the first step in a new era of development started by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Shah also visited Maha Mrityunjay Temple in the district for the ‘Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav’ and offered prayers along with CM Sonowal and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking in Nagaon district of the state, he once again sought to draw a contrast between the earlier scenario of violence and unrest in the region to the one now of hope and economic growth.

The ruling BJP government is looking to retain power with the party devoting huge resources on the state in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has visited the state multiple times beside the many trips made Mr Shah himself.

During all their appearances in Assam, the duo has mostly spoken on the theme of development. The Union Home Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, “new areas of development” had opened up in Assam.

Addressing a gathering at Batadrava Than, the birthplace of revered Assam social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, he said the Centre had already begun work to transform the northeast region into a growth engine for India.

“The Prime Minister has visited the region 35 times in the past five years. The Congress leaders and ministers visited Assam only during the election time. A satellite-based survey has been conducted and plans are afoot to permanently resolve the flood problem and to undertake many projects to develop tourism and other infrastructures,” Shah said.

It may be stated that the announcement of polling dates to be in first week of March for Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly election.