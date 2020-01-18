Assam has no full electoral roll of 1951 & NRC

The BJP lead government has been telling about NRC based on 1951 all over the country and implementation of clause 6 in Assam. But among the 27 districts of Assam, there were six districts where the earliest electoral roll with the government is not available. The districts were Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong.

The previous two stories of Pratidin Time informed readers that 35% of Assam doesn’t have NRC 1951 and more than 30% NRC data of eight major districts of Assam has lost or damaged. So as an alternative, what is the status of the district-wise electoral roll available in that districts?

The 16 districts have earliest electoral roll available in 1966 and 4 districts have 1971 electoral roll as the earliest electoral roll. Only 2 districts like Sibsagar and Goalpara have the earliest electoral roll available in 1952. Sonitpur districts had the earliest electoral roll in 1958.

On August 16, 2012, on behalf, the former home minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain while replying to a question of AIUDF MLA Abdur Rahim Khan informed all of the above data clearly. The detailed answer was buried for years as everyone built a castle around a list that actually partially exist.

This information was intentionally kept aside by the successive government. The NRC authorities realizing the problem allowed all other electoral rolls up to 1971 to be used as legacy data while applying for the NRC inclusion. But the present regime insisted that only 1951 NRC must be used for updating, detection of foreigners as well as for Clause VI safeguard.

These figures only summaries that all the talks of identification, detection, deportation, etc are on the ground have no basic data to act upon.