Assam heading for lockdown!

Assam may face a coronavirus lockdown similar to those seen in other states by the midnight tonight, as Centre asked the state governments to take “further and faster measures” to tackle the deadly disease.

A final decision will be taken at 5 p.m after discussing with the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said the Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who will address a press conference after that.

A formal notification in on way as Cabinet Secretary has already communicated to all the Chief Secretaries of the country to take a call of it.

But till writing of this report (1300 hours) no decision has been taken, informed the Department of Information and Public Relation(DIPR).

Majority of the states have already announced lockdown of the same.

Hospital, grocery shops, medicine shops, vegetable shops, telecom, postage, bank, medical supply chains, essential commodity supply chains will, however, remain open.

The government will also appeal all the private organisations not to pay cut the private sector employees.

Already all the tea gardens of Assam have been declared lockdown as the All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA) have given a call of bandh from 48 hours. The AATSA alleged that the tea management was trying to keep the tea gardens working and the state government had not taken any step.