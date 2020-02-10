Assam: Health ministry’s Report finds lapses in healthcare

A Union health ministry report said the Assam health department has been running with a shortfall of 1,731 sub-centres and health and wellness centres in the rural areas and a sizeable number of male health workers.

There is a shortfall of 94 primary health centres (PHC) and HWC-PHCs (health and wellness centres upgraded from PHC) against the requirement of 1,040 and shortfall of 32 community health centres against the requirement of 260.

These figures revealed in the latest report of the Union Health Ministry (Rural Health Statistics (2018-19) have punctured Dispur’s tall claims of creating quality Healthcare facilities and infrastructures even in the remotest corner of the State.

The report, Rural Health Statistics (2018-19), talks about some positive aspects like increasing number of health centres and government buildings but says Assam continues to be one of the states with poor health infrastructure.

It says rural Assam has 3,080 male and 9,010 female health workers against the requirement of 4,643 in each category.

According to the report, there are only 56 dental surgeons in rural Assam against the requirement of 354. There is a shortfall of 572 specialists — 171 surgeons, 95 obstetricians and gynaecologists, 171 physicians and 135 paediatricians — besides a shortfall of 87 radiographers.