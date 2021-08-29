Assam: Heroin Worth ₹7 Cr Seized In Sonapur

A team of Guwahati police late on Saturday night recovered heroin weighing 1.12 kilogrammes worth over Rs 7 crores from the Sonapur area, and six people have been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, the heroin consignment comprising 94 packets, each weighing 12 grams was inserted into different parts of Tata Bolero which were recovered near the Sonapur Toll Gate.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta BiswaSarma tweeted, “#AssamAgainstDrugs @assampolice continues its tirade against drugs mafia! @GuwahatiPol intercepts a huge consignment of 1.2 kg heroin (100 packets) coming from another state. We are determined to curb and eliminate the drugs business. We have arrested 6 in this case so far.”

We have arrested 6 in this case so far.

Reports have mentioned in the preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were smuggled into Assam from Manipur. An investigation is underway.

Last week, huge quantities of narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 20 crore were seized from two trucks in Mizoram and Assam. While 2.20 kgs of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market was seized in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police recovered 5 lakh Methamphetamine tablets, also valued at Rs 10 crore, near Mizoram capital Aizawl.