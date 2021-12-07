Assam: Heroin Worth ₹2 Crores Seized, 1 Detained In Morigaon

Morigaon Police on Tuesday arrested one man along with 249 grams of heroin from the Boribazar area in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The detained man has been identified as Mohammad Khajaluddin. He was arrested from South Silphukhuri village in the Boribazar area in Morigaon, Assam.

The police reportedly recovered 249 grams of heroin believed to be worth around ₹2 crores from his possession.

The drugs were found in 20 soapboxes along with 15 straps of Nitrazepam and 19 straps of Nitravet tablets. Meanwhile, during interrogation, the detained Khajaluddin revealed that the drugs were brought in from Dimapur in Nagaland.

