Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong

A huge consignment of illegal heroin was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Police seized 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crores at Laharijan area and arrested one accused peddler in connection to it.

The truck carrying the drugs was intercepted at a naka checking based on specific information. Police recovered 110 soap boxes containing 1.5 kg of heroin from the truck which was coming from Manipur.

The arrested peddler was identified as one Deepak Chetry.

“@assampolice continuing its effort to eradicate drug menace seized 1.5 KG Heroin at Laharijan, Karbi Anglong from a truck coming from Manipur and arrested the driver/courier. The Team Karbi Anglong Police is complimented for its continued action,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the development.