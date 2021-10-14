Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

Assam Police has seized heroin worth Rs 10 lakh from a bus in Karbi Anglong and arrested two passengers in this connection on Wednesday night.

As per reports, during a regular vehicle-checking drive on NH 39 near Khatkhati, police stopped a Barpeta-bound bus coming from Dimapur and seized 186.4 gm of heroin and arrested two passengers hailing from Manipur and Nagaland.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that they were instructed to transport the drugs to Guwahati and wait for further instructions, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Last week, heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore was also seized in Khatkhati area of Karbi Anglong district and a person was arrested in this connection.