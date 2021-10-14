Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau on October 14, 2021

Assam Police has seized heroin worth Rs 10 lakh from a bus in Karbi Anglong and arrested two passengers in this connection on Wednesday night.

As per reports, during a regular vehicle-checking drive on NH 39 near Khatkhati, police stopped a Barpeta-bound bus coming from Dimapur and seized 186.4 gm of heroin and arrested two passengers hailing from Manipur and Nagaland.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that they were instructed to transport the drugs to Guwahati and wait for further instructions, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. 

Last week, heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore was also seized in Khatkhati area of Karbi Anglong district and a person was arrested in this connection.

AssamAssam policeHeroinKarbi Anglong
Related Posts

Guwahati: Dry Day Declared On Dashami

Super Dancer Chapter 4 Winner Florina Gogoi Brings Assam Trophy

Aryan Khan Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody, Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Oil Palm Cultivation Will Turn NE Into Agro Commodity Hub: Narendra Tomar

Peace Necessary For NE’s Development: Vice President

UP Govt Requests Lucknow Airport Not To Allow Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Deputy CM Arrival

Assam: Golaghat SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe