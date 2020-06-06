ASSAM: Himanta Steps Down as Chairman of Apex Bank

At a time when the entire when there is a widespread sensation over Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Ltd’s MD cum CEO’s alleged anti-Assamese stand, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped down from the Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank’s board (ACAB). Himanta was appointed as the board member of the bank. He was holding the post of Chairman of ACAB.

Biswajit Phukan, Vice Chairman, the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, is likely to take charge as the new Chairman of ACAB.

In a Facebook post, Phukan wrote that the Finance Minister has given him the charge of Chairman as the Minister is now busy dealing with the COVID crisis.

