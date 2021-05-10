Top Stories

Assam Hit By Two Minor Earthquakes In 10 Hours

By Pratidin Bureau
Minor tremors were felt within a span of ten hours in Assam with its epicentre located in parts of central Assam on Monday midnight and morning.

The first earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit 37 km of Tezpur in Sonitpur at little after midnight.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 00:11:26 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam, India”.

The second earthquake of 3.0 magnitude followed at 7.05 am in Nagaon.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.

