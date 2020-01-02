Assam Hockey Teams All Set to Participate in ‘Khelo India’

Assam is all set to participate in the third edition of the ‘Khelo India’ event to be held from January 10 in the most populous city Guwahati.

Teams from different games are preparing to participate in the event and the Hockey teams to represent Assam have started their long camp for practice in the Barshapara Hockey stadium.

The hockey teams under 19 and 21 of both male and female have started their practice session in the hockey stadium ahead of the event.

The coaches of the hockey teams of Assam are also quite confident that they will show good results in the Hockey matches to be started from January 13.