In a tragic incident, a higher secondary student was electrocuted on Sunday night at Howraghat in Assam ‘s Karbi Anglong. Nath was a second year commerce student of Hojai College.

The incident occurred at the deceased, Pranjit Nath’s, 18, residence in Ward No 2.

As per reports, the incident took place while he was repairing an inverter in his home. He died due to high voltage electric shock. Nath was brought dead at the Howraghat Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC).