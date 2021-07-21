Assam: Hojai Police Rescues 9 Women From Women Trafficking

Assam Police rescued 9 women from being prey to women trafficking on Wednesday in Assam’s Hojai district.

According to sources, the Hojai Police has rescued the nine girls from Kerala today.

The Hojai Police have also arrested the two prime accused involved in this women trafficking case that was uncovered by the district police.

The arrested are identified as Mafzul Hoque and Rakbul Hussain who are residents of Hojai in Assam.

Further interrogation has been going on with the two arrested by the Hojai police currently.

Meanwhile, the nine rescued women are kept under Doboka Women Shelter Home.

Also Read: Group Of Men In Delhi Sexually Assaults NE Girls