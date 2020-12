Assam: Holiday List for 2021 Released

The holiday list for the year 2021 has been released by the Assam government, the decision for which was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Sunday (Dec 13).

While general holidays will be 34 days, restricted holidays will be 31 days. All administrative and operative offices will remain closed in the given dates.

List of closed holidays –

January 14 (Thursday) – Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu January 26 (Tuesday) – Republic Day

– Republic Day March 29 (Monday) – Holi

– Holi April 02 (Friday) – Good Friday

– Good Friday April 25 (Sunday) – Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti May 14 (Friday) – Id-ul-Fitr

– Id-ul-Fitr May 26 (Wednesday) – Buddha Purnima

– Buddha Purnima July 21 (Wednesday) – Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

– Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) August 15 (Sunday) – Independence Day

– Independence Day August 19 (Thursday) – Muharram

– Muharram October 02 (Saturday) – Gandhi Jayanti

– Gandhi Jayanti October 14 (Thursday) – Dusshera (Maha Navami)

– Dusshera (Maha Navami) October 15 (Friday) – Dusshera (Vijay Dashami)

– Dusshera (Vijay Dashami) October 19 (Tuesday) – Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

– Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) November 04 (Thursday) – Dipawali

– Dipawali November 19 (Friday) – Guru Nanak’s Birthday

– Guru Nanak’s Birthday December 25 (Saturday) – Christmas

List of restricted holidays –