Assam: Hostels to Reopen from February 1

Hostels in Assam will reopen from February 1 after a gap of more than 8 months. Although the hostels were opened partially in December for final year students, the other boarders will return to the hostels from February as per the notification of the state government. However, the students will return to the hostel in a phased manner with the permission of their parents.

According to the government notification, the hostel authorities would have to collect the travel details of the returning students properly.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the government stated that the kitchens, toilets, dining halls, and dormitories should be properly sanitized.