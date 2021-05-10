Assam HS 1st Year Exams Cancelled, Students Promoted To 2nd Year

In a major breakthrough, due to the devastating situation of the second year pandemic, the Higher Secondary First Year Examination scheduled to be conducted from May 4 which was postponed has now been cancelled and the students have been promoted to the higher secondary second year class.

An order issued by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) dated May 7, read: “…the Higher Secondary First Year Examination, 2021 scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021 which was postponed has now been cancelled and all the students, who have filled up online applications for the same are hereby declared to have been promoted to the Higher Secondary 2nd Year Class for the academic session 2021-22”.

Meanwhile, examinations for class 10 and 12 have been deferred and any update related to the cancellation of examinations are yet to be announced by the Assam government.